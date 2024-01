NOEM OPEN TO G-O-P VP CONSIDERATION

SOUTH DAKOTA GOP GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS ADDRESSING REPORTS THAT SHE MAY BE ON FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP’S SHORT LIST OF VICE PRESIDENTIAL RUNNING MATES IF HE WINS THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION.

NOEM IS CURRENTLY IN HER SECOND TERM AS GOVERNOR,

BEFORE THAT SHE SERVED AS A MEMBER OF CONGRESS FOR NEARLY A DECADE.

NOEM HAS BEEN A STRONG SUPPORTER OF TRUMP AND ENDORSED HIM FOR PRESIDENT BACK IN SEPTEMBER.

SHE SAYS SHE IS CONFIDENT THAT TRUMP WILL BE LOOKING TO FILL HIS CABINET WITH PEOPLE FROM MANY DIFFERENT BACKGROUNDS.

NOEM CAMPAIGNED FOR TRUMP IN SIOUX CITY ON WEDNESDAY NIGHT.