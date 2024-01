NEW VICTIM INFORMATION IN PERRY SCHOOL SHOOTINGS

AUTHORITIES HAVE IDENTIFIED THE SIXTH GRADER WHO WAS KILLED IN A SHOOTING THURSDAY MORNING AT THE HIGH SCHOOL IN PERRY, IOWA.

THE IOWA MEDICAL EXAMINER SAYS ELEVEN-YEAR-OLD AHMIR JOLLIFF’S CAUSE OF DEATH WAS CAUSED BY THREE GUNSHOT WOUNDS AND HIS DEATH HAS BEEN RULED A HOMICIDE.

THE DECEASED SHOOTER, SEVENTEEN-YEAR-OLD DYLAN BUTLER, DIED FROM A SELF-INFLICTED GUNSHOT WOUND AND HIS DEATH HAS BEEN RULED A SUICIDE.

A TOTAL OF SEVEN OTHER INDIVIDUALS RECEIVED WOUNDS OR INJURIES DURING THE SHOOTING EVENT, AN INCREASE OF TWO FROM PRIOR LAW ENFORCEMENT REPORTS.

THREE OF THE VICTIMS ARE SCHOOL STAFF MEMBERS AND FOUR ARE STUDENTS.

PERRY HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL DAN MARBURGER SUFFERED MULTIPLE GUNSHOT WOUNDS AND REMAINS IN CRITICAL CONDITION.

THE STATE D-C-I SAYS MARBURGER PLACED HIMSELF IN HARM’S WAY IN AN APPARENT EFFORT TO PROTECT HIS STUDENTS.

MARBURGER AND TWO STUDENTS REMAIN HOSPITALIZED.

THE REMAINING VICTIMS HAVE BEEN TREATED AND RELEASED.

INVESTIGATORS HAVE SEIZED LARGE VOLUMES OF DIGITAL AND SOCIAL MEDIA EVIDENCE TO REVIEW. BACKGROUND INVESTIGATIONS, AS WELL AS EYEWITNESS ACCOUNTS AND VICTIM INTERVIEWS, ARE CONTINUING.