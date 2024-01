CITY LEADERS LIST PRIORITIES FOR IOWA LAWMAKERS

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY, SEVERAL DEPARTMENT HEADS AND THE CITY MANAGER MET WITH THE STATE SENATORS AND REPRESENTATIVES WHO SERVE THE SIOUX CITY AREA ON FRIDAY.

CITY MANAGER BOB PADMORE SAYS THE CITY PRESENTED ISSUES OF GENERAL INTEREST AND CONCERN FOR THE UPCOMING STATE LEGISLATIVE SESSION:

ONE OF THOSE ISSUES WAS HOW TAX INCREMENT FINANCING HELPS SIOUX CITY WITH NUMEROUS PROJECTS RANGING FROM SABRE INDUSTRIES TO THE RESTORATION OF THE WARRIOR HOTEL DISTRICT AND THE BADGEROW BUILDING AMONG MANY OTHERS.

STATE REPRESENTATIVE J.D. SCHOLTEN SAYS THERE SEEMS TO BE AN ONGOING TUG OF WAR WITH THE STATE OVER TIF:

STATE REPRESENATATIVE TOM JENEARY OF LE MARS SAYS A LOT OF IOWA COMMUNITIES DEPEND ON TIF:

THE CITY ASKED THE STATE LAWMAKERS TO FIGHT FOR THE RENEWAL OF THE TARGETED JOBS TAX CREDIT WHICH IS SET TO EXPIRE AGAIN IN JUNE.

THAT HELPS THE CITY AND OTHER IOWA BORDER COMMUNITIES COMPETE AGAINST NEIGHBORING STATES WITH LOWER PROPERTY TAX RATES THAN IOWA.

STATE SENATOR KEVIN ALONS IS VERY AWARE OF THE ONGOING BATTLEWITH STATES LIKE SOUTH DAKOTA:

THE STATE LAWMAKERS AND CITY LEADERS DISCUSSED SEVERAL OTHER TOPICS, INCLUDING WORKFORCE HOUSING, HOW TO ATTRACT MORE WORKERS TO THE AREA AND LAND REDEVELOPMENT.