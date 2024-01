BOBBLEHEAD POPULARITY CONTINUES TO GROW

SUNDAY IS NATIONAL BOBBLEHEAD DAY IN AMERICA.

PHIL SKLAR, CEO OF THE NATIONAL BOBBLEHEAD HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM IN MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN; SAYS THEY CELEBRATE THE OCCASION EACH JANUARY 7TH:

SKLAR SAYS THERE ARE A LOT OF IOWA COLLECTORS, AND HIS MUSEUM HAS RELEASED AND DISTRIBUTED A LOT OF IOWA HAWKEYE RELATED BOBBLEHEADS OVER THE PAST YEAR:

HE RECEIVES A LOT OF REQUESTS FOR A BOBBLEHEAD THAT HASN’T BEEN MADE YET….ONE FOR IOWA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL STAR CAITLIN CLARK:

TAYLOR SWIFT IS ALSO ON THE MOST REQUESTED LIST.

BESIDES SPORTS AND ENTERTAINMENT, SKLAR SAYS THERE IS GREAT INTEREST IN POLITICAL BOBBLEHEADS:

YOU CAN SEE HUNDREDS OF BOBBLEHEADS ON THE MUSEUM WEBSITE ONLINE AT WWW.BOBBLEHEADHALL.COM