AN AKRON, IOWA MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING GUN RELATED CHARGES.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS 44-YEAR-OLD CHARLES DICKSON IS CHARGED WITH THREE COUNTS OF FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM.

DICKSON WAS ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON BY THE TRI-COUNTY CERT TEAM IN THE 800 BLOCK OF DAKOTA STREET IN AKRON AND THREE FIREARMS WERE SEIZED.

HE IS BEING HELD IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY JAIL ON $15,000 BOND.