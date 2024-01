WILLIAMS TO STAND TRIAL FOR 1ST DEGREE MURDER

THE SIOUX CITY MAN SUSPECTED IN THE STABBING DEATH OF A NEBRASKA CATHOLIC PRIEST HAS BEEN ORDERED TO STAND TRIAL.

FORTY-THREE-YEAR-OLD KIERRE WILLIAMS APPEARED WEDNESDAY IN WASHINGTON COUNTY COURT IN NEBRASKA WHERE HE FACES FIRST-DEGREE MURDER CHARGES.

WILLIAMS ALLEGEDLY STABBED AND KILLED FATHER STEPHEN GUTGSELL IN A FORT CALHOUN CHURCH RECTORY LAST MONTH.

HE REMAINS HELD WITHOUT BOND.