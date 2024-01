SIOUX CITY WOMAN SENTENCED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY WOMAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 12 AND A HALF YEARS IN PRISON ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES IN NEBRASKA.

29-YEAR-OLD JOHANA MADRID WAS SENTENCED IN OMAHA FEDERAL COURT FOR HER INVOLVEMENT IN A METH CONSPIRACY.

FEDERAL ATTORNEYS SAY MADRID AND OSCAR VILLA WERE ARRESTED IN WAYNE COUNTY IN AUGUST OF 2022 WHEN THEY WERE TRYING TO GET INTO A LOCAL RESIDENT’S CAR.

NEBRASKA STATE TROOPERS FOUND THEM ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD ON NEBRASKA HIGHWAY 35.

BOTH CLAIMED THEY WERE ON THEIR WAY TO IOWA FOR DRUG TREATMENT BUT COULDN’T EXPLAIN HOW THEY WOUND UP ON THE SIDE OF THE ROAD.

MADRID ADMITTED TO HAVING METH IN HER BOOKBAG AND A FIREARM WAS LOCATED ON THE NEARBY GROUND.

TROOPERS ALSO FOUND A LARGE METH SHARD IN THE FITTED SHEET MADRID HAD DRAPED OVER HERSELF.

THEY WERE TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITH OFFICERS FINDING A BOOKBAG CONTAINING APPROXIMATELY 20 POUNDS OF PURE METH.

VILLA WAS SENTENCED ON NOVEMBER 29TH TO A TERM OF IMPRISONMENT OF 240 MONTHS.