SCHOOL SHOOTING REPORTED IN PERRY IA (UPDATE)

THE DALLAS COUNTY SHERIFF HAS CONFIRMED THERE WAS AN ACTIVE SHOOTER AT THE COMBINED HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL IN PERRY, IOWA THIS (THURSDAY) MORNING.

SHERIFF ADAM INFANTE SAYS AN ALERT WAS RECEIVED FROM THE HIGH SCHOOL AT 7:37 A.M.

THE SHERIFF SAYS THE SHOOTER IS NO LONGER A THREAT:

THE SHERIFF HAS NOT SAID WHAT THE STATUS OF THE SHOOTER IS, OR HOW MANY TOTAL VICTIMS THERE ARE.

MORE INFORMATION WILL BE RELEASED LATER THIS AFTERNOON.

THIS WAS THE FIRST DAY STUDENTS RETURNED TO THE PERRY SCHOOL FROM THEIR WINTER BREAK.

CLASSES HAVE BEEN CANCELLED TODAY.

PERRY IS LOCATED IN DALLAS COUNTY, AROUND 40 MILES NORTHWEST OF DES MOINES.