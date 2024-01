BLOOD DONATIONS NEEDED IN WAKE OF PERRY SHOOTINGS

LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTERS IN IOWA HAVE RECEIVED REQUESTS FROM AREA HOSPITALS ASKING FOR ADDITIONAL BLOOD PRODUCTS TO TREAT VICTIMS IMPACTED BY THE PERRY HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTING.

BECAUSE OF THAT, SIOUX CITY’S LIFESERVE CENTER IS ENCOURAGING COMMUNITY MEMBERS TO DONATE AS SOON AS THEY CAN TO HELP REPLENISH OUR LOCAL BLOOD SUPPLY.

IT’S THE PRODUCT ON THE SHELF THAT SAVES A PATIENT IN NEED WHICH IS WHY IT’S SO IMPORTANT TO

HAVE CONSISTENT BLOOD DONATIONS.

LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER IS THE MAIN BLOOD PROVIDER TO HOSPITALS IN DALLAS COUNTY, THE HOME TO PERRY HIGH SCHOOL.

IF YOU ARE ABLE AND INTERESTED IN DONATING BLOOD, YOU MAY MAKE AN APPOINTMENT ONLINE AT LIFESERVEBLOODCENTER.ORG OR CALL 800.287.4903.