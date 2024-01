AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY GUNMAN IN PERRY HIGH SCHOOL SHOOTINGS

AUTHORITIES SAY TWO PEOPLE ARE DEAD, INCLUDING THE SHOOTER AND FIVE OTHERS WOUNDED FOLLOWING A SHOOTING AT PERRY HIGH SCHOOL IN CENTRAL IOWA THURSDAY MORNING.

MITCH MORTVEDT OF THE IOWA D-C-I SAYS THE CALL OF AN ACTIVE SHOOTER CAME IN FROM THE DALLAS COUNTY SCHOOL AT 7:37 A.M.:

PERRY3 OC…..GUNSHOT WOUNDS. :13

MORTVEDT SAYS THE LONE SHOOTER WAS QUICKLY LOCATED IN THE SCHOOL, AND A SECOND THREAT WAS DISCOVERED:

PERRY4 OC……THE DEVICE SAFE. :26

MORTVEDT SAYS THE SHOOTER SHOT SIX PEOPLE IN THE SCHOOL:

PERRY5 OC……SCHOOL ADMINISTRATOR. :14

THE NAMES OF THE VICTIMS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED, AND MORTVEDT SAYS FOUR ARE IN STABLE CONDITION WITH THE FIFTH IN CRITICAL CONDITION WITH INJURIES TERMED AS NON-LIFE THREATENING.

MORTVEDT DID IDENTIFY THE SHOOTER:

PERRY6 OC……….PIECES OF EVIDENCE. :20

OVER 150 LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMBERS RESPONDED TO THE SHOOTING.

MORTVEDT SAYS THE INVESTIGATION WILL CONTINUE AND DID NOT SPEAK ABOUT A POSSIBLE MOTIVE BEHIND THE SHOOTING.

File Photo from Dallas County Sheriff Facebook page