IT’S STATUS QUO FOR THE MAKEUP OF THE SIOUX CITY COUNCIL IN 2024.

MAYOR BOB SCOTT AND INCUMBENT JULIE SCHOENHERR WERE SWORN IN FOR THEIR NEW TERMS TUESDAY MORNING AT CITY HALL.

BOTH WERE RE-ELECTED TO CONTINUE TO SERVE THE CITY IN THE NOVEMBER ELECTION.

DAN MOORE WAS APPOINTED BY SCOTT TO SERVE AS MAYOR PRO-TEM AGAIN.