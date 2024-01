SIOUX CITY’S LIFESERVE BLOOD CENTER AT SOUTHERN SQUARE HAS REOPENED AND RESUMED NORMAL COLLECTION OPERATIONS AFTER A RECENT WATER LEAK AT A NEIGHBORING BUSINESS CAUSED THEM TO CLOSE FOR REPAIRS.

THEY HAD BEEN OPERATING OUT OF THEIR MOBILE UNIT SINCE LAST MONTH BECAUSE OF THE DAMAGE.

TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT TO DONATE BLOOD, YOU MAY CALL 800.287.4903 OR VISIT ONLINE AT LIFESERVEBLOODCENTER.ORG.

THE COMMUNITY-BASED BLOOD CENTER HAS SERVED THE NEEDS OF LOCAL HOSPITALS AND PATIENTS SINCE 1947.