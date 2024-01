NEBRASKA UNICAMERAL BEGINS 2024 SESSION

WEDNESDAY WAS THE FIRST DAY OF THE 2024 NEBRASKA LEGISLATIVE SESSION.

STATE SENATORS RETURNED TO LINCOLN FOR THE START OF THE 60 DAY 108TH LEGISLATIVE SESSION, WHICH BEGAN SHORTLY AFTER 10 A.M.:

UNMICAM1 OC…CALLED TO ORDER. :19

THERE COULD BE SOME PROCEDURAL CHANGES THIS YEAR AS SPEAKER JOHN ARCH HAS PROPOSED 21 RULE CHANGES THAT COULD IMPACT SENATORS’ ABILITY TO USE TIME ON THE FLOOR WITH LESS CONTROVERSIAL BILLS IN ORDER TO STOP MORE CONTROVERSIAL LEGISLATION.

FILIBUSTERS SLOWED THE PACE OF LAST YEAR’S SESSION.

Photo courtesy Nebraska Public Media