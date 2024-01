FORMER IOWA CONGRESSMAN STEVE KING HAS ENDORSED REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE VIVEK RAMASWAMY.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON REPORTS.

KINGVIVEK OC…..SOQ :25

RAMASWAMY WILL NEXT APPEAR IN SIOUX CITY ON MONDAY, JANUARY 8TH AT NOON AT STONE BRU, LOCATED AT 5822 SUNNYBROOK DRIVE.