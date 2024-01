DESANTIS SAYS HE WILL WILL SECURE THE BORDER IMMEDIATELY AFTER BEING ELECTED PRESIDENT

DESANTIS SAYS HE WILL WILL SECURE THE BORDER IMMEDIATELY AFTER BEING ELECTED...

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS SAYS IF HE IS ELECTED PRESIDENT, THERE WILL BE MAJOR CHANGES AT THE U.S. SOUTHERN BORDER RIGHT AFTER HE TAKES OFFICE:

THE REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE SAYS HE HAS A LOT OF SUPPORT FROM HISPANIC RESIDENTS WHOSE FAMILIES CAME TO THIS COUNTRY LEGALLY:

DESANTIS SAYS HE IS FOR FRACKING AS PART OF A NATIONAL ENERGY POLICY, DESPITE WHAT A TV COMMERCIAL OPPOSING HIM SAYS:

DESANTIS TOOK G-O-P FRONTRUNNER DONALD TRUMP TO TASK FOR REFUSING TO DEBATE HIM OR OTHER REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES:

DESANTIS SPOKE ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE” BEFORE AN APPEARANCE AT THE JOHNNIE MARS RESTAURANT WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON.

HE WAS ALSO SCHEDULED TO SPEAK IN SIOUX CENTER AT THE AMERICAN LEGION HALL AT 6 P.M.

