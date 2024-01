CAR-SEMI ACCIDENT UNDER INVESTIGATION IN SOUTH SIOUX

SOUTH SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT THAT OCCURRED SHORTLY AFTER MIDNIGHT NEW YEAR’S DAY.

POLICE SAY A SMALL CAR TRAVELING WEST ON RIVERVIEW DRIVE AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED STRUCK A SEMI TRAVELING NORTH ON DAKOTA AVENUE AT THE INTERSECTION OF THOSE STREETS AT THE BASE OF THE VETERAN’S BRIDGE.

THE ADULT MALE DRIVER OF THE CAR WAS TAKEN TO MERCYONE BY SOUTH SIOUX FIRE RESCUE FOR TREATMENT AND WAS RELEASED THIS (WEDNESDAY) MORNING.

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL WAS CONTACTED FOR ACCIDENT RECONSTRUCTION AND THE ACCIDENT REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION.