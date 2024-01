UNG RE-ELECTED AS CHAIR OF WOODBURY SUPERVISORS

MATTHEW UNG HAS BEEN RE-ELECTED AS THE CHAIRMAN OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS FOR 2024.

UNG WAS THE ONLY PERSON NOMINATED FOR THE POST AND WAS ASKED BY BOARD MEMBER JEREMY TAYLOR BEFORE THE VOTE IF HE WOULD WORK TO KEEP THE TAX LEVY TO RESIDENTS AT ITS CURRENT LEVEL:

UNG REPLIED THAT WOULD BE HIS GOAL:

HE WAS THEN RE-ELECTED AS CHAIRMAN BY A 5-0 VOTE.

UNG TOLD HIS FELLOW BOARD MEMBERS IT ORIGINALLY WASN’T ON HIS RADAR TO SERVE AS CHAIR A SECOND YEAR IN A ROW:

UNG NOMINATED DANIEL BITTINGER AS VICE CHAIRMAN.

HE WAS ALSO ELECTED 5-0 AND SAID HE WAS LOOKING FORWARD TO SERVING.