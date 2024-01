NEBRASKA 2024 UNICAMERAL BEGINS WEDNESDAY

NEBRASKA LAWMAKERS ARE PREPARING FOR A SHORTENED 2024 LEGISLATIVE SESSION THIS YEAR.

THE 108TH SESSION OF THE UNICAMERAL STARTS WEDNESDAY AND IS TENTATIVELY SCHEDULED TO END ON APRIL 18TH AFTER 60 WORKING DAYS.

THE NEWEST LAWMAKER IS STATE SENATOR FRED MEYER OF ST. PAUL, WHO WAS SWORN IN NOVEMBER 15TH TO COMPLETE THE FINAL YEAR OF THE TERM LEFT VACANT BY THE RESIGNATION OF TOM BRIESE OF ALBION, WHO WAS APPOINTED BY GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN TO LEAD THE NEBRASKA STATE TREASURER’S OFFICE.

MEYER IS A NATIVE OF WEST POINT, AND HAS BEEN ACTIVE IN NUMEROUS COMMUNITY AND AGRICULTURAL ORGANIZATIONS.

HIS TERM ENDS IN JANUARY, 2025.

THE SESSION WILL BEGIN AT 10 A.M. IN LINCOLN.

