GRASSLEY SAY U.S. SENATE NEEDS TO SPEND MORE TIME WORKING IN SESSION

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY SAYS HE HOPES TO SEE THE U-S SENATE WORK MORE IN THE NEW YEAR THAN IT DID IN 2023.

HE SAYS THEY ONLY WORKED TWO-AND-A-HALF DAYS EACH WEEK.

GRASSLEY SAYS LAWMAKERS ARE DOING WORK ON THE DAYS THEY ARE NOT WORKING OR VOTING ON LEGISLATION.

GRASSLEY GIVES DEMOCRATIC SENATE MAJORITY LEADER CHUCK SCHUMER A FAILING GRADE ON HOW HE HAS CONDUCTED SENATE BUSINESS:

GRASSLEY WAS ELECTED TO HIS EIGHTH TERM IN THE U-S SENATE IN 2022.