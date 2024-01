GOSS SAYS MIDWEST ECONOMY IS SLOWLY REBOUNDING

THE MONTHLY SURVEY OF BUSINESS LEADERS IN IOWA AND EIGHT OTHER MIDWESTERN STATES SHOWS THE REGIONAL ECONOMY REBOUNDED IN DECEMBER.

CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY ECONOMIST ERNIE GOSS SAYS IT’S THE FIRST TIME IN THE LAST FEW MONTHS THE ECONOMY SHOWED A POSITIVE RATING:

GOSS SAYS THE SUPPLY MANAGERS SURVEYED AREN’T TOTALLY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT THE ECONOMY:

STILL THE CREIGHTON ECONOMIST SAYS THERE IS REASON FOR OPTIMISM:

GOSS ALSO SAYS NEBRASKA’S NEW 12-DOLLAR MINIMUM WAGE WON’T MAKE MUCH OF AN IMPACT.

HE SAYS THE NEW 2024 MINIMUM WAGE IS STILL BELOW THE EQUILIBRIUM WAGE, MEANING IT WON’T HAVE A MAJOR EFFECT ON BUSINESSES AND EMPLOYEES.

GOSS SAYS IF A MANAGER OF A FAST-FOOD RESTAURANT WANTS TO HIRE WORKERS, THEY’RE GOING TO HAVE TO PAY MORE THAN THE MINIMUM WAGE.