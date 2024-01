DESANTIS TO CAMPAIGN IN SIOUX CITY WEDNESDAY

FLORIDA GOVERNOR RON DESANTIS BRINGS HIS REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CAMAPIGN BACK TO NORTHWEST IOWA ON WEDNESDAY.

DESANTIS WILL DROP BY THE JOHNNIE MARS FAMILY RESTAURANT AT 2401 5TH STREET OFF HIGHWAY 75 AT 3:30 P.M.

DOORS WILL OPEN AT 3 P.M. FOR THE EVENT.

THEN AT 6 P.M., DESANTIS WILL SPEAK IN SIOUX CENTER AT THE AMERICAN LEGION POST 199 AT 282 1ST AVE NORTHEAST.

DOORS OPEN AT 5:30 P.M. FOR THAT EVENT.

YOU MAY OBTAIN FREE TICKETS TO EITHER EVENT THROUGH THE DESANTIS “NEVER BACK DOWN” WEBSITE.