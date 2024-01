1ST SIOUX CITY BABY OF THE NEW YEAR

THE FIRST BABY OF 2024 IN SIOUX CITY WAS BORN AT UNITY POINT ST. LUKE’S AT 1:07 A.M. ON NEW YEAR’S DAY.

BABY DMITRI, NO LAST NAME WAS PROVIDED, IS THE LOCAL FIRST NEWBORN OF 2024..

A UNITY POINT NEWS RELEASE SAYS THEY ARE PROVIDING EXCEPTIONAL CARE TO BABY DMITRI AND THE FAMILY FOR THE SAFE AND MEMORABLE DELIVERY.