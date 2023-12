THE BISHOP HEELAN HIGH SCHOOL BAND HAD SOME SUCCESS COMPETING IN THE PEACH BOWL COMPETIITION IN ATLANTA, GEORGIA.

THE CRUSADER’S JAZZ BAND PLACED FIRST IN COMPETITION, WHILE THE CONCERT AND MARCHING CRUSADERS EARNED SECOND IN THEIR CONCERT AND FIELD COMPETITIONS.

HEELAN’S CAHILL KIRKPATRICK ALSO WON OUTSTANDING DRUM MAJOR.

THE MARCHING CRUSADERS WILL PERFORM SATURDAY BEFORE THE GAME BETWEEN PENN STATE AND OLE MISS.

THEY’LL ARRIVE HOME SUNDAY AT AROUND 10:30 BACK AT THE HIGH SCHOOL.