TRUMP TO SPEAK IN CHEROKEE JANUARY 14TH

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS STILL COMING TO SIOUX CITY IN JANUARY, JUST A COUPLE OF DAYS BEFORE THE IOWA CAUCUSES.

THE TRUMP CAMAPIGN SAYS THE 45TH PRESIDENT WILL DELIVER REMARKS TO A TEAM TRUMP IOWA COMMIT TO CAUCUS RALLY IN SIOUX CITY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 13TH AT 6:00PM.

THE DOORS OPEN TO THE EVENT AT 3 P.M.

THEN ON SUNDAY, JANUARY 14TH, TRUMP WILL CRISS CROSS THE STATE, SPEAKING AT INDIANOLA AT NOON, AND THEN COMING BACK TO NORTHWEST IOWA TO SPEAK IN CHEROKEE.

THAT WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE LITTLE SIOUX EVENTS CENTER AT 201 LINDEN STREET AT 4 P.M.

THE DOORS WILL OPEN AT 1 P.M.

TICKETS TO THE EVENTS ARE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WEBSITE.