SMALL PLANE FLIPS IN VERMILLION EMERGENCY LANDING

NOBODY WAS INJURED WHEN A SMALL PRIVATE PLANE HAD A ROUGH LANDING NEAR THE VERMILLION, SOUTH DAKOTA AIRPORT FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

THE CLAY COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE PLANE WENT DOWN AND FLIPPED OVER AROUND 12:15 P.M. IN A FIELD NEAR THE AIRPORT RUNWAY.

FIRST RESPONDERS FOUND THE PILOT AND A PASSENGER STANDING NEXT TO THE FLIPPED PLANE UNINJURED.

THE SHERIFF SAYS THE PILOT WAS EXPERIENCING ENGINE FAILURE AND COULDN’T REACH THE RUNWAY, BUT TRIED TO LAND IN THE HARVESTED FIELD IN LINE WITH IT.

SNOW ON THE GROUND CAUSED THE PLANE TO OVERTURN.

THE TWO PEOPLE ON BOARD ESCAPED THE PLANE UNHURT.

THE FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION IS INVESTIGATING THER INCIDENT.