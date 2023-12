GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC BUDGET HEARING ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3RD AT 2 P.M.

THE MEETING WILL SERVE AS THE ANNUAL OPEN FORUM ON THE STATE BUDGET AND IOWANS WILL HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO PARTICIPATE VIRTUALLY.

MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC SHOULD RSVP WITH MOLLY SEVERN BY 12:00 P.M. ON WEDNESDAY TO RECEIVE INFORMATION ON HOW TO PARTICIPATE,

A LINK TO HER IS POSTED BELOW

Molly.Severn@governor.iowa.gov