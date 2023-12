FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP IS STILL COMING TO SIOUX CITY IN JANUARY, JUST A COUPLE OF DAYS BEFORE THE IOWA CAUCUSES.

THE TRUMP CAMAPIGN SAYS THE 45TH PRESIDENT WILL DELIVER REMARKS TO A TEAM TRUMP IOWA COMMIT TO CAUCUS RALLY IN SIOUX CITY AT THE ORPHEUM THEATER ON SATURDAY, JANUARY 13TH AT 6:00PM.

THAT IS WHERE HE LAST APPEARED IN TOWN IN LATE OCTOBER.

THE DOORS OPEN TO THE EVENT AT 3 P.M.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE THROUGH THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN WEBSITE.