SIOUX CENTER TRUMP EVENT HAS NEW LOCATION

DONALD TRUMP WILL STILL SPEAK IN SIOUX CENTER, IOWA ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 5TH, BUT THE EVENT HAS BEEN MOVED OFF OF THE DORDT UNIVERSITY CAMPUS THERE.

THE COMMIT TO CAUCUS RALLY FOR THE FORMER PRESIDENT WILL NOW TAKE PLACE AT THE TERRACE VIEW EVENT CENTER AT 230 ST. ANDREW’S WAY INSTEAD.

THE UNIVERSITY HAS RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING QUOTE:

“EACH CAMPAIGN CYCLE, DORDT UNIVERSITY INVITES EVERY PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE IN GOOD STANDING WITH THEIR POLITICAL PARTY TO HAVE EQUAL ACCESS TO CAMPUS.

DORDT MAINTAINS A NEUTRAL STANCE ON POLITICAL CANDIDATES AND ISSUES”.

THE UNIVERSITY SAYS “THESE EVENTS ARE INTENDED TO BE EDUCATIONAL IN NATURE, INCLUDING QUESTIONS DIRECTLY FROM DORDT STUDENTS TO THE CANDIDATES”.

DORDT SAYS THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN STARTED THE PROCESS OF LINING UP A CAMPAIGN STOP BUT DESIRED A RALLY FORMAT.

DORDT UNDERSTOOD THAT PRESIDENT TRUMP’S VISIT WOULD NOT BE PUBLICIZED UNTIL THE FORMAT WAS FINALIZED AFTER THE NEW YEAR.

THE UNIVERSITY SAYS ULTIMATELY, THE VISION OF THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN AND DORDT WERE INCONGRUENT, AND THE EVENT WILL NOT TAKE PLACE AT THE UNIVERSITY.

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM WILL CAMPAIGN FOR TRUMP IN A SEPARATE EVENT WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3RD AT 7 P.M. AT THE COUNTY CELEBRATIONS CENTER LOCATED AT 5606 HAMILTON BOULEVARD IN SIOUX CITY.

THE FORMER PRESIDENT WILL NOT APPEAR THERE.

Trump website photo