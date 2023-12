HENDERSON TO RUN FOR 2ND TERM IN IOWA HOUSE

STATE REPRESENTATIVE BOB HENDERSON OF SIOUX CITY SAYS HE WILL RUN FOR A SECOND TERM IN THE IOWA HOUSE IN 2024.

HENDERSON1 OC………..ONE JOB. :10

HE SERVES THE SECOND LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT AND HIS OTHER JOB IS BEING THE CHAIRMAN OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY REPUBLICAN PARTY.

HENDERSON EXPECTS TAXES TO BE A MAJOR ISSUE IN THE UPCOMING IOWA LEGISLATIVE SESSION IN JANUARY:

HENDERSON2 OC……NEED TO ADDRESS. :21

ELIMINATING THE STATE INCOME TAX WILL ALSO BE UP FOR DEBATE:

HENDERSON3 OC…….GONE UP. :15

HE SAYS IOWA HAD A ONE-POINT-EIGHT BILLION DOLLAR SURPLUS AT THE END OF THE LAST FISCAL YEAR.

HENDERSON SAYS MENTAL HEALTH CARE, ESPECIALLY FOR CHILDREN, IS ONE OF HIS PRIORITIES, :

HENDERSON4 OC……..PREVENT THIS. :32

EDUCATION IS ANOTHER PRIORITY FOR THE FORMER TEACHER AND COACH.