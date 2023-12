CONE PARK TO OPEN ON JANUARY 5TH

SIOUX CITY’S CONE PARK TUBING HILL AND ICE SKATING RINK WILL OPEN NEXT WEEK ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 5TH.

SNOW TUBES WILL BE PROVIDED AT THE PARK.

OUTSIDE TUBES OR BOARDS ARE NOT ALLOWED. DUE TO LIMITED CAPACITY AND HIGH DEMAND,

THE CITY’S PARKS & RECREATION DEPARTMENT SAYS ALL TICKETS AND BIRTHDAY PARTY PACKAGES ARE NOW AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE.

YOU MAY GO ONLINE TO http://WWW.CONEPARKSIOUXCITY.COM

OR YOU MAY CALL THE PARKS & RECREATION ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE AT 712-279-6126, EXT. 1.

YOU MAY ALSO STOP INTO THE PARKS & RECREATION ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE LOCATED IN THE SEABOARD TRIUMPH FOODS EXPO CENTER, 550 EXPO CENTER DRIVE, BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 8:00 AM – 4:30 PM.

(ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICE WILL BE CLOSED ALL DAY ON JANUARY 1, 2024.)