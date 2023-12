NOEM ANNOUNCES SD TRADE INVESTMENT OF $1 MILLION

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM AND THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT HAVE ANNOUNCED A $1 MILLION INVESTMENT IN SOUTH DAKOTA TRADE TO HELP BUSINESSES GROW THEIR OVERSEAS SALES AND SUPPORT HIGH-QUALITY JOBS IN THE STATE.

SD TRADE, A PUBLIC-PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP THAT OPENED ITS DOORS IN APRIL, HAS ALREADY ASSISTED SOUTH DAKOTA COMPANIES IN SECURING OVER $3 MILLION IN DIRECT SALES.

THEY PROVIDED EDUCATION TO OVER 70 INTERNATIONAL TRADE PRACTITIONERS AND EXECUTED SOUTH DAKOTA’S FIRST TRADE DELEGATION IN 10 YEARS.

EARLIER THIS YEAR, LT. GOVERNOR LARRY RHODEN WENT ON A TRADE MISSION TO MEXICO WITH SD TRADE.

THE EARLY RESULTS FROM THAT TRIP HAVE NETTED A 50-TO-1 RETURN ON INVESTMENT FOR SOUTH DAKOTA’S ECONOMY.

THIS NEW FUNDING IS THROUGH THE OFFICE OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT’S ‘S FUTURE FUND.

FILE PHOTO