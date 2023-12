FORTENBERRY CONVICTION REVERSED

A FEDERAL APPEALS COURT HAS REVERSED THE 2022 FEDERAL CONVICTION OF FORMER NEBRASKA CONGRESSMAN JEFF FORTENBERRY RULING THAT HE SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN TRIED IN LOS ANGELES.

THE NINTH CIRCUIT U.S. COURT OF APPEALS RULED THAT HOLDING THE TRIAL IN LOS ANGELES WAS IMPROPER BECAUSE FORTENBERRY MADE HIS FALSE STATEMENTS REGARDING A CAMPAIGN CONTRIBUTION TO FEDERAL AGENTS AT HIS HOME IN LINCOLN, NEBRASKA, AND HIS LAWYER’S OFFICE IN WASHINGTON D.C. .

FORTENBERRY WAS CONVICTED IN MARCH OF 2022 ON CHARGES THAT HE LIED TO AUTHORITIES ABOUT A $30,000 CONTRIBUTION TO HIS CONGRESSIONAL CAMPAIGN FROM A NIGERIAN BILLIONAIRE AT A 2016 LOS ANGELES FUNDRAISER.

FORTENBERRY RESIGNED HIS SEAT A SHORT TIME LATER AFTER BEING PRESSURED BY CONGRESSIONAL LEADERS AND NEBRASKA’S GOVERNOR.