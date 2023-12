TWO BIG IOWA POWERBALL PRIZES REMAIN UNCLAIMED

IOWA LOTTERY OFFICIALS ARE GETTING THE WORD OUT EARLY ON A COUPLE OF LARGE PRIZES THAT HAVEN’T BEEN CLAIMED.

IOWA LOTTERY SPOKESPERSON MARY NEUBAUER CAN’T REMEMBER HAVING TWO SUCH PRIZES OUT THERE AT ONCE.

BOTH ARE POWERBALL JACKPOTS FROM TICKETS PURCHASED AT DIFFERENT STORES — AND EACH TICKET IS WORTH TWO-MILLION DOLLARS.

NEUBAUER SAYS ONE TICKET WAS PURCHASED IN TIFFIN FOR THE DRAWING ON OCTOBER 7TH, WHILE THE OTHER WAS PURCHASED IN CLINTON ON NOVEMBER 25TH.

THE EXPIRATION DATE FOR TICKET BOUGHT IN TIFFIN IS APRIL 4TH, AND THE TICKET FROM CLINTON WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 23RD.

YOU MAY CHECK NUMBERS FOR ALL DRAWINGS ON THE IOWA LOTTERY’S WEBSITE.