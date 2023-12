SCHULTZ DISAPPEARANCE REMAINS UNDER INVESTIGATION

THE SAC COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS HAS RE-ORGANIZED AND ARE OFFERING A TWO THOUSAND DOLLAR REWARD FOR INFORMATION REGARDING THE DISAPPEARANCE OR WHEREABOUTS OF TRUCK DRIVER DAVID SCHULTZ.

THE 53-YEAR-OLD WALL LAKE MAN WAS LAST SEEN NOVEMBER 21ST.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT SCHULTZ MAY CONTACT THE SAC COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AT 712-662-7127 OR THE IOWA DIVISION OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION AT 712-262-1873.

DONATIONS TO THE SAC COUNTY CRIME STOPPERS FUND CAN NOW BE MADE DIRECTLY TO THE IOWA STATE BANK IN SAC CITY, ODEBOLT, AND LAKE VIEW.