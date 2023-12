HEELAN BAND HEADS FOR ATLANTA & PEACH BOWL

SIOUX CITY’S BISHOP HEELAN CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL BAND IS ON ITS WAY TO ATLANTA, GEORGIA WHERE THEY WILL PERFORM AT THE UPCOMING PEACH BOWL ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30TH.

JEANA LARSON IS THE SCHOOL’S BAND DIRECTOR:

LARSON SAYS THE WHOLE PROCESS OF PLANNING THE TRIP STARTED A LITTLE MORE THAN A YEAR AGO:

SIXTY-TWO STUDENTS AND 20 ADULTS ARE MAKING THE TRIP TO GEORGIA BY BUS.

THE BAND WILL PERFORM AT MORE THAN JUST THE FOOTBALL GAME WHILE IN ATLANTA:

THE SCHOOL’S CONCERT BAND AND JAZZ BAND MEMBERS WILL ALSO PERFORM AT EVENTS THAT ARE PART OF THE PEACH BOWL WEEKEND.

CAHILL KIRKPATRICK IS THE DRUM MAJOR OF THE HEELAN BAND, AND IS LOOKING FORWARD TO THE EXPERIENCE:

THE PEACH BOWL FOOTBALL GAME FEATURES THE 10TH RANKED PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS OF THE BIG TEN VS THE 11TH RATED REBELS OF OLE MISS FROM THE S-E-C.

KIRKPATRICK SAYS THEY HAD TO EXPLAIN THE MATCHUP MEANING TO SOME OF THOSE MAKING THE TRIP:

THE GROUP BOARDED CHARTER BUSES AND LEFT SIOUX CITY AT 2 P.M. TUESDAY FOR ATLANTA.

Graphic courtesy Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl