CITY CHRISTMAS TREE PICKUP STARTS JANUARY 2ND

A REMINDER THAT THE CITY OF SIOUX CITY WILL START COLLECTING YOUR FRESH CUT CHRISTMAS TREES FROM YOUR CURBSIDE BEGINNING NEXT TUESDAY, JANUARY 2ND THROUGH FRIDAY JANUARY 12TH.

AS IN PREVIOUS YEARS, THE.TREES MUST BE CLEAR OF ORNAMENTS, TINSEL, LIGHTS AND STANDS.

PLEASE DO NOT BAG YOUR TREE.

AFTER JANUARY 12TH, YOU CAN EITHER TAKE YOUR TREE TO THE CITIZEN’S CONVENIENCE CENTER LOCATED AT 5800 – 28TH STREET FREE OF CHARGE. OR TAKE YOUR TREE TO THE LOWER PARKING LOT AT THE DOROTHY PECAUT NATURE CENTER, LOCATED AT 4500 SIOUX RIVER ROAD (HIGHWAY 12), STARTING THE DAY AFTER CHRISTMAS THROUGH JANUARY 17TH.