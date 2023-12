SIOUX CITY SNOW EMERGENCY ENDS AT 8 A.M. TUESDAY DEC. 26TH

The snow emergency declared by Mayor Scott will be lifted at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 26. Vehicles may park on both sides of the street, unless otherwise posted.

UPDATED 9:15 PM 12/25/23

==============================

A SNOW EMERGENCY HAS BEEN DECLARED BY MAYOR BOB SCOTT TO TAKE EFFECT IN SIOUX CITY BEGINNING AT 8:00 P.M. ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 25TH.

A SNOW EMERGENCY DECLARATION PROHIBITS PARKING OR LEAVING A VEHICLE UNATTENDED ON AN EMERGENCY SNOW ROUTE STREET, NOTED BY A BLUE AND WHITE SIGN WITH A SNOWFLAKE.

VEHICLES SHOULD PARK ON THE ODD NUMBERED SIDE OF THE STREET ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 25 BEGINNING AT 8:00 P.M.

THEY SHOULD BE MOVED TO THE EVEN SIDE OF THE STREET BEGINNING TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26 AT 7:00 A.M.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S SNOW EMERGENCY BEGAN AT 10:00 A.M. MONDAY AND RUNS THROUGH TUESDAY AT 5:00 P.M.