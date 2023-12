TRUMP & NOEM TO HOLD EVENT IN SIOUX CITY

FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP WILL MAKE ANOTHER CAMPAIGN STOP IN SIOUX CITY IN EARLY JANUARY, AND HE IS BEING JOINED BY SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM.

THE EVENT WILL TAKE PLACE WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3RD AT 7 P.M. AT THE COUNTY CELEBRATIONS CENTER LOCATED AT 5606 HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

BOTH TRUMP AND NOEM WILL DELIVER REMARKS AT THE EVENT..

DOORS WILL OPEN FOR THE EVENT AT 6 P.M. THAT EVENING.

THE 45TH PRESIDENT ALSO PLANS TO SPEAK AT A “COMMIT TO CAUCUS” RALLY IN SIOUX CENTER ON FRIDAY, JANUARY 5TH AT 4:00PM.IN THE DORDT UNIVERSITY, CAMPUS CENTER AT 700 7TH STREET N.E.

THE DOORS WILL OPEN AT THE SIOUX CENTER EVENT AT 1 P.M.

YOU MAY GET FREE TICKETS TO EITHER EVENT BY GOING ONLINE TO THE DONALD J. TRUMP DOT COM CAMPAIGN WEBSITE.