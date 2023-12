ROCK VALLEY WOMAN DIES IN TWO VEHICLE COLLISION

A ROCK VALLEY WOMAN HAS DIED AFTER HER JEEP COMMANDER COLLIDED WITH A SEMI CAB IN SIOUX COUNTY FRIDAY EVENING.

THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS 59-YEAR-OLD DIANE O’REGAN DIED WHEN HER SOUTHBOUND VEHICLE FOR UNKNOWN REASONS CROSSED THE CENTER LINE INTO THE NORTHBOUND LANE OF EAGLE AVENUE NEAR 460TH STREET AND STRUCK THE SEMI TRACTOR.

THE PATROL SAYS THE SEMI DRIVER TOOK EVASIVE ACTION BUT WAS STRUCK IN THE DRIVERS SIDE FUEL TANK & SPUN IN THE ROADWAY COMING TO A REST IN THE SOUTHBOUND LANE.

THAT DRIVER, 50-YEAR-OLD DANIEL VAN DRIEL OF FREEMAN, SOUTH DAKOTA, WAS NOT INJURED.