NEB STATE PATROL SAYS TO PREPARE FOR WINTER STORM

THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL AND NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION ARE URGING TRAVELERS BE PREPARED FOR A WINTER STORM THAT WILL BRING POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS.

“THE EXPECTED SEVERITY OF THIS STORM WILL NOW POSE SIGNIFICANT TRAVEL CHALLENGES ACROSS THE STATE,” SAID VICKI KRAMER, DIRECTOR OF THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION.

“NDOT IS READY AS THIS STORM AFFECTS NEBRASKA, BUT WE URGE TRAVELERS TO ASSESS WHETHER THEIR TRAVEL IS ABSOLUTELY NECESSARY BEFORE HITTING THE ROAD.”

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A BLIZZARD WARNING FOR MANY COUNTIES IN WESTERN, CENTRAL, AND NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, WHICH BEGINS AT 12:00 A.M. CT, MONDAY, CHRISTMAS DAY AND WILL LAST UNTIL 6:00 A.M. WEDNESDAY.

A WINTER STORM WATCH IS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT FOR MOST OF EASTERN AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA.

MOST OF THE STATE IS EXPECTED TO BE IMPACTED BY THE STORM, WITH THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL PROJECTIONS OCCURRING IN CENTRAL AND NORTHERN NEBRASKA.

DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TRAVEL IN BLIZZARD CONDITIONS. TRAVEL MAY BE DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. SHOULD YOU BECOME STRANDED, IT MAY BE IMPOSSIBLE FOR HELP TO REACH YOU UNTIL THE BLIZZARD ENDS.

NEBRASKA 511 CONTAINS VALUABLE INFORMATION REGARDING TRAVEL ACROSS THE STATE. MOTORISTS CAN VIEW LIVE CAMERAS TO ASSESS CONDITIONS, VIEW OF A MAP OF ROAD CONDITIONS THROUGHOUT THE STATE,

CHECK LIVE RADAR TO SEE THE STORM’S CURRENT LOCATION, VIEW THE LOCATIONS OF NDOT PLOWS ON THE ROAD, AND ACCESS MANY MORE FEATURES.

IF ANY MOTORISTS BECOME STRANDED, CALL THE NSP HIGHWAY HELPLINE AT *55 OR 800-525-5555 TO SPEAK DIRECTLY WITH AN NSP DISPATCHER WHO CAN SEND HELP.