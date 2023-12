FEENSTRA TO SEEK 3RD TERM IN U.S. HOUSE

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA WILL SEEK RE-ELECTION TO A THIRD TERM IN THE U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES.

THE HULL REPUBLICAN RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING IN PART THAT “OUR COUNTRY IS IN TOUGH SHAPE. JOE BIDEN AND DEMOCRATS IN CONGRESS CREATED THE WORST INFLATION CRISIS IN OVER FORTY YEARS, LEFT OUR BORDER WIDE OPEN, DESTROYED OUR ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, AND EMBOLDENED OUR ENEMIES”.

HE SAYS NOW MORE THAN EVER, WE NEED STRONG CONSERVATIVES TO FIGHT BACK AGAINST BIDEN’S RADICAL, LIBERAL POLICIES THAT HARM OUR FAMILIES AND OUR NATION”.

FEENSTRA HAS BEEN ENDORSED BY IOWA’S OTHER THREE HOUSE MEMBERS, U.S SENATORS CHUCK GRASSLEY AND JONI ERNST, AND GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS, AS WELL AS EVERY REPUBLICAN ELECTED STATEWIDE..