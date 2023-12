CITY TRASH PICK UP TO BE A DAY LATE THE NEXT TWO WEEKS

CITY TRASH PICK UP TO BE A DAY LATE THE NEXT TWO...

TRASH PICK UP FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS WILL RUN A DAY LATE EACH OF THE NEXT TWO WEEKS.

THAT’S BECAUSE CHRISTMAS DAY AND NEW YEAR DAY EACH FALL ON A MONDAY,

SO, IF YOUR DAY FOR GARBAGE PICKUP IS ON MONDAY, IT WILL INSTEAD BE PICKED UP ON TUESDAY…TUESDAY COLLECTION WILL BE ON WEDNESDAY AND SO ON.

ALL ITEMS FOR CURBSIDE PICKUP SHOULD FIT IN THE CONTAINER WITH THE LID CLOSED.

IF ADDITIONAL VOLUME IS NEEDED, YOU CAN BUY ADDITIONAL ONE-TIME USE CONTAINERS AT CITY HALL. AT ALL MAJOR GROCERY STORES AND WILMES HARDWARE ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY’S TRASH WILL ALSO BE PICKED UP A DAY LATE.