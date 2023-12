15 YEAR OLD CHARGED WITH FELONY AFTER GUN AT SCHOOL

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION HAS BEEN RELEASED REGARDING THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL STUDENT WHO WAS FOUND WITH A FIREARM ON SCHOOL GROUNDS THIS WEEK.

SIOUX CITY POLICE SERGEANT TOM GILL SAYS A 15 YEAR OLD MALE WAS FOUND WITH THE FIREARM AT EAST HIGH SCHOOL TUESDAY AFTERNOON.

GILL SAYS THE STUDENT WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE POLICE DEPARTMENT AND LATER TAKEN TO THE JUVENILE DETENTION CENTER, WHERE HE WAS CHARGED WITH A CLASS D FELONY.

GILL SAYS JUVENILE COURT SERVICES WILL HANDLE THE COURT PROCEEDING AND DISCIPLINE. THE SCHOOL WILL HANDLE THEIR OWN PUNISHMENT.