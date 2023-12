STATE CAPITOL SATANIC DISPLAY VANDALIZED

A SATANIC DISPLAY AT THE IOWA STATE CAPITOL IN DES MOINES HAS BEEN VANDALIZED.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY SAYS 35-YEAR-OLD MICHAEL CASSIDY OF LAUDERDALE, MISSISSIPPI, A NAVY VETERAN, WAS ARRESTED, CHARGED WITH CRIMINAL MISCHIEF IN THE FOURTH DEGREE AND RELEASED.

CASSIDY IS QUOTED ON THE SENTINEL WEBSITE THAT HE DID SO TO AWAKEN CHRISTIANS TO THE ANTI-CHRISTIAN VALUES THAT ARE BEING MAINSTREAMED.

THE SATANIC TEMPLE CONGREGATION OF IOWA SAYS THE STATUE THAT WAS PART OF THE DISPLAY IS DAMAGED BEYOND REPAIR.

IT MADE HEADLINES THIS WEEK WHEN AN EASTERN IOWA LAWMAKER CALLED FOR ITS REMOVAL, CALLING IT BLASPHEMOUS.

THE IOWA SATANIC TEMPLE DEFENDED THE DISPLAY, CITING RELIGIOUS FREEDOM.

Radio Iowa photo