JOHNSON VOICES CONCERN OVER CHINA TECH THREAT

DURING A HOUSE TRANSPORTATION & INFRASTRUCTURE SUBCOMMITTEE HEARING THIS PAST WEEK, SOUTH DAKOTA CONGRESSMAN DUSTY JOHNSON TALKED TO LEADERS IN THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION ABOUT A THREAT POSED BY THE CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY ON U.S. INFRASTRUCTURE.

LIDAR, OR LIGHT DETECTION AND RANGING, IS A SENSOR TECHNOLOGY THAT USES LASER LIGHTS TO MAP THE SURROUNDING ENVIRONMENT AND IS USED AT INTERSECTIONS, AIRPORTS, SEAPORTS, OR IN AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES.

JOHNSON SAYS THERE ARE CONCERNS ABOUT CHINA TARGETING CRITICAL U.S. INFRASTRUCTURE WITH THE USE OF THIS TECHNOLOGY, POTENTIALLY GAINING 3-D IMAGES OF OUR INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE ABILITY TO DETERMINE PRECISE COORDINATES AND DIMENSIONS OF THE SURROUNDINGS:

JOHNSON WANTS CONGRESS TO TAKE STEPS TO ENSURE WE ARE NOT PURCHASING LIDAR FROM OUR ADVERSARIES. THAT WOULD CREATE VULNERABILITIES IN OUR TRANSPORTATION INDUSTRY FOR CHINA TO EXPLOIT:

THE REPORT DETAILED WAYS TO RESET THE TERMS OF OUR ECONOMIC RELATIONSHIP WITH THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA, INCLUDING STEMMING THE FLOW OF U.S. CAPITAL AND TECHNOLOGY FUELING CHINA’S MILITARY MODERNIZATION AND HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES.

JOHNSON SAYS HE IS LOOKING FORWARD TO THE COMMITTEE’S PROPOSALS BEING HEARD IN CONGRESS NEXT YEAR.