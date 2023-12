IOWA LOTTERY SALES ON RECORD PACE

THE IOWA LOTTERY IS ON A PACE TO SURPASS THE RECORD FOR SALES SET LAST YEAR.

LOTTERY C-E-O MATT STRAWN DETAILED THE NUMBERS THROUGH NOVEMBER FOR THE LOTTERY BOARD.

THE RECORD FOR SALES IN THE LAST FISCAL YEAR WAS 481-POINT-FIVE MILLION DOLLARS.

HE SAYS THE PROCEEDS TO THE STATE ARE ALSO ON A PACE TO BEAT LAST YEAR’S RECORD.

THE RECORD FOR PROCEEDS SET IN THE LAST FISCAL YEAR WAS A LITTLE MORE THAN 108 MILLION DOLLARS.

LOTTERY RETAILERS ARE ALSO LOOKING AT ANOTHER RECORD FOR COMMISSIONS.

THE INCREASE IN SALES IS DUE IN PART TO LARGE LOTTO JACKPOTS.

THERE’S ALSO BEEN AN IMPACT FROM THE ECONOMY, INCLUDING INCREASE IN SCRATCH TICKET SALES AS GAS PRICES HAVE COME DOWN.