GAS PRICES SHOULD BE LOW FOR HOLIDAY TRAVEL

TRIPLE-A REPORTS THE PRICE OF A GALLON OF UNLEADED GAS IN THE STATE DROPPED FIVE CENTS IN THE LAST WEEK AND SITS AT TWO-DOLLARS, 82 CENTS A GALLON.

TRIPLE-A IOWA SPOKESMAN, BRIAN ORTNER, SAYS THE CURRENT GAS PRICE TREND WILL SEE PRICES AT OR BELOW WHAT THEY WERE LAST YEAR AS PEOPLE HIT THE ROADS FOR THE HOLIDAY.

HE SAYS THE DROP IN THE PRICE OF A BARREL OF CRUDE OIL HAS CARRIED OVER TO THE PUMP:

HE SAYS PUMP PRICES COULD EVEN DROP A LITTLE MORE.

ORTNER SAYS THE DROP IN GAS PRICES IS IMPORTANT AS MOST IOWANS WHO ARE TRAVELING DURING THE HOLIDAY WILL BE DRIVING.