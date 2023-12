FEENSTRA LEADS TRI-STATE EFFORT TO FUND 185TH BASE IMPROVEMENTS

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA LED THE ENTIRE CONGRESSIONAL DELEGATIONS FROM IOWA AND SOUTH DAKOTA FRIDAY IN URGING THE U.S. AIR NATIONAL GUARD AND THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE TO SUPPORT AND FUND VITAL MILITARY CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS AT THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING IN SIOUX CITY.

THE LAWMAKERS URGED THAT THE MILITARY CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS REQUESTED BY THE 185TH BE CONSIDERED FOR INCLUSION IN THE FUTURE YEARS DEFENSE PROGRAM AS THEY MEET THE DESIGN STAGE MILESTONES REQUIRED IN THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT REGULATION.”

FEESNTRA SAYS THE BASE AND ITS NEARLY 1,000 AIRMEN, 300 OF WHOM ARE FULL-TIME, ARE CRITICAL TO THE TRI-STATE REGION’S ECONOMIC STABILITY AND PROVIDE AREA EMPLOYERS WITH A HIGHLY-SKILLED WORKFORCE.

EARLIER THIS YEAR, THE GOVERNORS OF ALL THREE STATES SIGNED ON TO A LETTER TO SUPPORT THE NEEDED INVESTMENTS IN THE 185TH AIR REFUELING WING.

