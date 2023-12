TYSON EVENTS & ORPHEUM TO START CLEAR BAG ENTRY POLICY

THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AND ORPHEUM THEATRE WILL ADOPT A CLEAR BAG POLICY AT BOTH VENUES BEGINNING ON JANUARY 1ST FOR ALL EVENTS AT THE TWO VENUES.

OVG 360, THE VENUE MANAGEMENT COMPANY OF THE TWO FACILITIES, SAYS CLEAR BAG POLICIES HAVE BECOME THE INDUSTRY STANDARD FOR EVENTS.

IT PROVIDES A SAFER ATMOSPHERE FOR PATRONS AND FANS AND ALLOWS FOR A MORE SEAMLESS ENTRY THROUGH SECURITY INTO THE BUILDING.

THE NEW GUIDELINES STATE THAT CLEAR BAGS MAY NOT EXCEED 12X 12X 6 INCHES IN SIZE.

ONLY ONE BAG PER PERSON WILL BE ALLOWED.

NON-CLEAR SMALL WALLETS, CLUTCHES, WRISTLETS, AND FANNY PACKS WILL BE PERMITTED IF THEY DO NOT EXCEED SEVEN AND A HALF BY 5 INCHES AND ARE SUBJECT TO SEARCH.

DIAPER BAGS OR OTHER MEDICALLY NECESSARY BAGS ARE PERMITTED AND WILL BE SUBJECT TO SEARCH.

A FULL LIST OF PERMITTED AND PROHIBITED ITEMS IS AVAILABLE ON TYSONCENTER.COM OR ORPHEUMLIVE.COM.