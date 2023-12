SOUTH DAKOTA PERSONALIZED PLATES RULES CHANGE

SOUTH DAKOTA IS GOING TO STOP DENYING PERSONAL LICENSE PLATES AFTER AN AMERICAN CIVIL LIBERTIES UNION LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST THE STATE.

STATE LAWMAKERS ADMITTED THAT THE LANGUAGE IS AN UNCONSTITUTIONAL VIOLATION OF FREE SPEECH RIGHTS.

ACLU OF SOUTH DAKOTA’S LAWSUIT WAS ON BEHALF OF LYNDON HART WHEN HIS REQUEST FOR A PERSONALIZED LICENSE PLATE FOR HIS BUSINESS “REZWEED” WAS DENIED IN 2022.

THE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE ANNOUNCED A NEW POLICY HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTED WHERE THE “OFFENSIVE TO GOOD TASTE AND DECENCY” STANDARD IS NO LONGER USED AND ANYONE WHO PREVIOUSLY HAD A PLATE DENIED CAN REAPPLY.

Photo from SD Dept. of Revenue